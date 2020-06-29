Ku Nan gave aide RM1 million cash for by-election, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: The corruption trial of Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was told today that his aide received RM1,013,200 in cash from his boss at the latter’s house in Jalan Duta for use in the 2016 Sungai Besar by-election.

Former political secretary Mohd Rafi Ali Hassan, 42, now an entrepreneur, said the money was later handed over to Rizalman Mokhtar, who was then the by-election director of Sungai Besar Umno, with whom he had a meeting a couple of days earlier.

“After the meeting with Rizalman at Putra World Trade Centre (on the by-election budget and strategies), I personally went to take cash of RM1,013,200 from Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan at his house.

“The money for use in the by-election was a personal contribution from Tengku Adnan,” he said during questioning by Tengku Adnan’s lawyer Tan Hock Chuan.

Mohd Rafi said in his witness statement that Tengku Adnan never relied on political funding from Umno headquarters. If the Federal Territories Umno needed some political funds, Tengku Adnan had always been able to provide it, either using his own money or from political donations.

Tengku Adnan, who is MP for Putrajaya, was minister for the Federal Territories, head of FT Umno, and secretary-general of Barisan Nasional.

Mohd Rafi, who served as Tengku Adnan’s political secretary from January 2014 to May 8, 2018, said Tengku Adnan appointed Rizalman as by-election director about a week before nomination day.

The initial budget proposed for the by-election was RM1.3 million, but after the meeting, it was reduced to RM1,013,200.

Rizalman, 48, told the court that it had been Umno’s political practice that receipts for all election expenses would not be kept for a long period, especially when there were no matters arising on the funds.

When asked by Tan whether the RM1,013,200 was completely spent for the Sungai Besar by-election, the third defence witness said yes.

In his witness statement, Rizalman said: “I prepared a budget of RM1.3 million for the by-election and discussed it with Mohd Rafi, who later had a meeting with Datuk Seri (Tengku Adnan). At the meeting, I was told that Datuk Seri had reduced the budget to RM1,013,200.

“About two to three days later, I received the cash from Datuk Mohd Rafi at Umno headquarters,” he said.

He said he was in charge of renting premises and providing daily allowances, and responsible for transport, logistics, food and beverages, and campaign materials for BN during the by-election.

Tengku Adnan, 69, has been charged, in his capacity as a public servant then, namely as Federal Territories Minister, with having accepted for himself RM2 million via a cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was later deposited into the account of Tadmansori Holdings in which he had an interest when it was known that Aset Kayamas had a connection with his official duties.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on June 14, 2016.

The hearing continues tomorrow.

