MACC to get appeal hearing in RM194 million Umno forfeiture suit

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal will hear on Friday an application to stay a High Court decision dismissing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s move to forfeit over RM194 million seized from Umno, Wanita MCA and two companies.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat and Umno lawyer Hariharan Tara Singh confirmed the hearing date.

The MACC applications to forfeit over RM194 million seized from Umno, Wanita MCA, Perano Sdn Bhd and Binsabi Sdn Bhd was dismissed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Feb 7.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan held that the money could not be convincingly said to have been received from former prime minister Najib Razak and that there was no evidence to prove that it came from unlawful activities.

The forfeiture application against Umno involved RM192,965,413.61 and Wanita MCA RM300,000.

On June 19, the High Court dismissed the prosecution’s application to stay the Feb 7 decision pending appeal at the Court of Appeal.

MACC is also seeking to recover RM337,634.78 from Perano, a company which sells hijab, and RM827,250 from Binsabi Sdn Bhd, which supplies tents, allegedly received from Najib.

MACC filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270 million believed to be linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), in June last year.

