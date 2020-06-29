Media Prima lets go of 300 staff in new retrenchments

PETALING JAYA: Retrenchment notices were issued today to 300 employees at Media Prima Bhd, which owns commercial TV stations and the New Straits Times, Berita Harian and Harian Metro newspapers.

The employees will leave the company on July 31 in the second round of retrenchments at the troubled media organisation, where revenue has nose-dived as a result of the impact of the internet on advertising.

In March, the group had retrenched 543 staff at the newspaper publishing group New Straits Times Press.

Media Prima said the retrenchments were carried out after discussions with five employee unions. “The discussions were aimed to ensure that the process is transparent and that all obligations to affected employees were given the utmost priority,” the company said.

It said the retrenchments were part of cost-cutting measures to reduce inefficiencies from duplication of duties.

“This business transformation is aimed at turning the group into a solid and sustainable business model in the mid-term and long-term,” it said.

Media Prima operates TV3, NTV7, 8TV and TV9 commercial television stations, newspapers, four radio stations, websites and outdoor advertising companies.

