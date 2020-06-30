7 appointed as MACC advisers

PETALING JAYA: Seven individuals including a former top cop and Dewan Negara president have been appointed as advisers to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement, MACC said the seven were appointed to the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the prime minister.

Their appointments which took effect on May 21 will continue until May 20, 2023.

The board will be chaired by former Dewan Negara president Abu Zahar Ujang, with its members comprising former police chief Ismail Omar, Azman Ujang, Akhbar Satar, Hamzah Kassim, David Chua Kok Tee and Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

Meanwhile, 17 others were appointed to MACC’s Consultation and Prevention of Corruption Panel and Operations Evaluation Panel.

Their appointments took effect on June 1 and will continue until May 31, 2022.

“All 24 members who have been appointed comprise professionals and experts of various fields who represent various parts of the community in monitoring the execution of MACC’s function and operations,” MACC said.

