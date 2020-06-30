Ex-Penang Port Commission top official arrested by MACC

GEORGE TOWN: A former Penang Port Commission top official has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

A source said the man, in his 50s, was arrested after he gave a statement at the Penang MACC headquarters at Northam Road here this afternoon. MACC officers later raided his home.

The man previously served in a senior position in a Penang statutory body.

The source said MACC also arrested a Penang-based businessman.

FMT has awaiting confirmation from MACC on the arrests.

