Freeze temple demolitions in Kedah pending new policy, says former exco

ALOR SETAR: A former Kedah executive councillor today questioned the authorities’ handling of illegal temples following reports of several temples being torn down and others threatened with demolition.

Former local government chairman Tan Kok Yew said the previous Pakatan Harapan administration had agreed to hold off on any enforcement action on places of worship until a policy on the matter was formed.

In a statement, he voiced regret over the move by the Alor Setar City Council to demolish non-Muslim places of worship and issue notices for demolition.

This follows reports that a Hindu shrine near the Alor Setar railway station had been threatened with demolition as it was located on a road reserve.

The demolition was later put on hold pending talks with the shrine’s caretaker and the state government.

Tan, who is Derga assemblyman, said many such temples and shrines were built by roadsides, in housing areas and on government and private land.

“As a responsible government, we must find solutions that are in line with the constitutional aspirations of living in a harmonious and united community.”

Adding that all enforcement action on places of worship should be stopped, he said the state should meanwhile consider issuing reserve certificates or written permission for temples located on government land.

“Otherwise, offer them alternative land if it is unavoidable. Come up with guidelines and a clear application process for them to build a new temple on a new site,” he said.

