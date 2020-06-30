Lottery win sees businessman, workshop owner turn overnight millionaires

PETALING JAYA: Two individuals became millionaires overnight after winning the Magnum Jackpot worth a total of RM6.3 million within two weeks of lotteries reopening under the recovery phase of the movement control order.

The first winner, a car accessories workshop owner, bought a ticket worth RM2 and won RM2,327,972 on June 17, the very first day that Magnum opened for business.

“This is perfect timing as I can settle my house loan to ease my financial burdens,” he said in a statement released by Magnum today.

“I have always believed and hoped that luck would strike one day, and it did.”

The other winner, a businessman from Kuala Lumpur, won RM3,998,042 after placing a RM30 bet using a combination inspired by his family’s car plate numbers.

“It is definitely a relief that I have a sum of money to sustain my business and take care of my employees, as well as to plan for my children to further their studies,” he said.

A Magnum representative who congratulated the winners also said all necessary SOPs had been put in place for the safety of customers.

“Contact tracing, body temperature checking and hand sanitiser for hygiene as well as social distancing practices have been implemented,” the representative said.

“Customers are also encouraged to purchase advanced draws, write their lucky numbers before entering our outlets and make purchases during off-peak hours to reduce the chances of infection.”

