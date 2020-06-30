More comprehensive SOPs for new varsity session in October

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The higher education ministry is fine-tuning some standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the entry of students to public universities and private institutions of higher learning in October.

Its deputy minister, Mansor Othman, said the students will include those pursuing bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees. Others will include final year students sitting for examinations and those following practical classes.

“The ministry has been in talks with the National Security Council (NSC) and we have decided to reopen the higher education institutions in stages from July 1 to Oct 1 involving several previously announced student categories.

“Starting tomorrow, new students will begin registering for the academic session but it would be done via online only.

“We already have SOPs in place for October, but we need more comprehensive ones which are expected to be finalised soon,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he visited Yayasan An-Nahdhoh, where he discussed the proposed collaboration between technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions and tahhfiz schools to help improve the skills of tahfiz students.

