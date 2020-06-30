PH presidential council must decide on Shafie candidacy, say DAP and Amanah

PETALING JAYA: DAP and Amanah say the proposal to nominate Warisan president Shafie Apdal as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) choice for prime minister must be decided by the coalition’s presidential council.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said the presidential council needed to meet as soon as possible to reach a decision.

Lim said the meeting should take place before the Dewan Rakyat convened on July 13.

“The party’s central executive committee (CEC) stresses that PH’s position needs to be strengthened and, at the same time, PH also has to work with all parties who are committed in opposing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“The committee notes that the proposal for this candidate is historical as an East Malaysian leader is being considered for the first time,” he said in a statement after a CEC meeting tonight.

Separately, Khalid said Amanah’s leadership had also agreed that the matter must be decided by the PH presidential council to ensure unity in the coalition, adding that the priority was to wrest Putrajaya from PN.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad had proposed Shafie as prime minister if PH were to be returned to power, with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Mukhriz Mahathir as his deputies.

The opposition parties have been unable to settle on their choice of candidate for prime minister, with Mahathir initially wanting to be prime minister for a third time for six months before handing over power to Anwar, a proposal rejected by PKR.

Youth chiefs from the ruling Sabah parties, except PKR, had declared their support for Shafie to be named as the prime ministerial candidate in the event of a snap election.

