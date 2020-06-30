PPBM pledges full support for BN’s Chini by-election candidate

PETALING JAYA: PPBM president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has pledged his full support for Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain in the upcoming Chini by-state election.

In a statement today, Muhyiddin said the by-election on July 4 would be the first that PPBM would be involved in as a party in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

He pledged to mobilise PPBM’s election machinery in Pekan to ensure victory for BN.

“The campaign will be strengthened further with the presence of PPBM leaders from all over the country,” he said.

“The unity of the parties under PN to campaign and share the political stage openly at the Chini by-election will shape the coalition into a collaboration that is strong and effective.”

Muhyiddin said victory for BN would send a signal to all Malaysians that PN was able to work for the welfare of the people and development of the nation.

He also urged all 20,990 registered voters to support Sharim on election day.

Sharim, who is the chairman of the Kuantan Felda Youth Council, will take on two independents – Tengku Zainul Hisham Hussin and Mohd Syukri Mohd Ramli – in the by-election, called following the death of Umno assemblyman Abu Bakar Harun, 60, from a heart attack on May 7.

