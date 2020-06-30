Salleh has applied to rejoin Umno, says Sabah chief

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno today said former chief minister Salleh Said Keruak, who has changed his mind about joining PKR, has applied to rejoin the party.

State Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin said he has no qualms about taking Salleh back with open arms.

“We have received an application from Salleh and so far, Sabah Umno has no objections for him to come back to the party,” Bung Moktar told FMT.

“His membership application is being processed and under consideration.”

Earlier today, Salleh, who is also a former federal minister, confirmed in a blog post that he has cancelled his application to join PKR, which he had made last year

He said he had made the decision after “pondering deeply” and taking into consideration the current political landscape, including the internal tussle within PKR.

Salleh said he made the decision in April and that he remained partyless since leaving Umno in December 2018.

Asked if former Dewan Rakyat speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia, who also left Umno in December 2018, has also applied to rejoin the party, Bung Moktar said he has not received any application.

Both Salleh and Pandikar had reportedly met with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim at a Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 last year prior and declared their intention to join PKR.

