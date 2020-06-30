Suspect in Datuk Seri kidnap-murder surrenders to cops

PETALING JAYA: A suspect wanted in the kidnap-murder of a 55-year-old businessman with a Datuk Seri title surrendered to the police at the Rawang station last night.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said the ninth suspect, Vikneswarar Nagentiran, was remanded until July 6.

In a statement, Fadzil also said another suspect had been remanded an additional seven days.

The body of the businessman was found in a clearing at the 27th mile of Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya, Rawang, on Saturday morning. He was reported to have been abducted while jogging at a park in Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya, on June 10.

Fadzil previously said the victim, who was in the real estate business, was believed to have been dead for three or four days before being discovered judging by the condition of the body.

The businessman’s family reportedly received a RM50 million ransom demand, but no payment was made.

The cause of death is still being investigated.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



