DAP questions revival of corruption probe into undersea tunnel

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP today questioned the revival of a graft probe into the undersea tunnel issue, which it felt was purposely being politicised by its foes to discredit the party and the state government it leads.

In a statement, the state DAP said the undersea tunnel was awarded through an open tender and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had also confirmed that there was no wrongdoing.

“Furthermore, after further investigations, in November 2018, MACC released a letter to the company involved, Zenith Construction (CZC), to confirm that no abuse of power or corrupt practices took place.

“The Undersea Tunnel Project is to develop the state of Penang, especially northern Seberang Perai. It has been politicised by our political opponents to discredit DAP leaders and the Pakatan Harapan-led Penang government,” it said.

The MACC had previously probed the RM305 million feasibility study and detailed design, which was paid for by the Penang government through a land-swap deal.

It had written to the chief minister last year clearing the proponents of the project of any wrongdoing.

According to Penang DAP, after blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin posted “fake documents” related to the project, the MACC had lodged a police report against the blogger in March last year.

MACC did not say what the police report was related to but it was thought to be related to Raja Petra’s “expose” of a witness statement related to the case.

The party also said a defamation suit against Raja Petra regarding the matter was won by its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in February.

The RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three main roads project was mooted by the Penang government to alleviate the traffic on the first bridge.

The 7.2km undersea tunnel will connect Pulau Tikus’ Pangkor Road and Bagan Ajam in Butterworth. If its feasibility study’s result is positive, construction will begin in 2023.

The “three main roads” component are roads from Air Itam to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway (5.7km), Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang (10.53km) and Jalan Pangkor-Gurney Drive junction to Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway (4.1km).

