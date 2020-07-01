Ex-Penang Port Commission official remanded 4 days

GEORGE TOWN: A former Penang Port Commission top official was today remanded by a magistrate for four days to enable the Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate him.

Lawyer RSN Rayer, acting for the official, said the MACC had requested a seven-day remand.

He said after hearing from the defence, senior assistant registrar Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi allowed a four-day remand.

“I can’t tell you anything else. It is an investigation into a MACC matter, based on a report lodged by them recently,” Rayer said when met by reporters at the Bayan Baru centralised lock-up.

Outside the lock-up, supporters of the remanded man held placards asking for his release.

Earlier, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow pledged that his government would cooperate with MACC’s request for his exco members to be questioned.

He said MACC had sent a letter to his office and that he had learned that exco members from the previous administration would also be called in.

“I was told that a remand order was obtained to help with the investigation. We don’t know what the investigation is about, but we believe it has to do with the undersea tunnel project.

“We have received a letter from MACC to interview a few state exco members, and we will cooperate fully.

“Although previously there was an investigation and it had since ended, we leave it to MACC to do its job,” he said at a press conference at a hotel here.

Chow then showed reporters a letter from the MACC dated April last year, clearing those involved in the undersea tunnel project of any wrongdoing.

It was earlier reported that the official, in his 50s, was arrested after giving his statement at the Penang MACC headquarters on Northam Road yesterday. MACC officers later raided his home.

Before that, the MACC raided three companies. A source told FMT that the crackdown was after a corruption probe was renewed into the Penang undersea tunnel project following “fresh leads” found by investigators.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



