Malaysian immigration pass holders, families allowed to visit Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Immigration pass holders and their families from the peninsula, Sarawak and Labuan are now allowed to enter Sabah for holidays.

Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today said pass holders can visit the state without needing to undergo swab tests and quarantine.

“However, they need to complete the health declaration form and obey all health SOPs,” he said in a statement here today.

Shafie said foreign workers from China would also be allowed to enter the state but need to have undergone swab tests that show they are free from Covid-19.

He said they need to do the swab tests at least three days before making their journey here.

On another note, kindergartens registered with the Welfare Department would be allowed to operate, with all the health protocols in check, from today onwards, said Shafie.

