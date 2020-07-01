Music maestro’s son on the road to recovery after brain surgery

PETALING JAYA: The son of veteran music composer Ooi Eow Jin is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour, made possible through donations from well-wishers who pitched in after reading about his condition.

Ooi Chin Seng, 56, underwent the four-hour surgery at a hospital here on Monday.

His mother Elaine Khaw said the neurosurgeons told her that the operation had gone smoothly, and expressed her gratitude to the medical team and donors.

She said Chin Seng was diagnosed with the brain tumour at the age of 14, adding however that he “now has hope”.

Khaw, 82, appealed for help last month after the conditions of both her husband and son took a turn for the worse.

Eow Jin, 84, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Within days, well-wishers had donated some RM110,000, more than covering Chin Seng’s surgery cost of RM65,000.

Eow Jin was part of national broadcaster Radio Television Malaysia’s orchestra in the 1960s and 1970s.

