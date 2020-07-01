Party leaders pledge support for Muhyiddin as PM

PETALING JAYA: Party leaders from Barisan Nasional, PAS, PPBM and others pledged support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at a meeting this evening.

The two-hour discussion held in Putrajaya was attended by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin and secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, and MIC president Vigneswaran Sanasee.

Also present was Abang Johari Openg (PBB), Sim Kui Hian (SUPP), Tiong King Sing (PDP), James Masing (PRS), Maximus Johnity Ongkili (PBS), Joseph Kurup (PBRS) and Jeffrey Kitingan (STAR).

According to a Facebook post on Muhyiddin’s page, the meeting was also attended by Mohamed Azmin Ali as the chief whip for the PN government.

“All party leaders have expressed support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and pledged to reinforce understanding and collaboration for political stability, the rakyat’s wellbeing and the country’s prosperity.”

The meeting came in the wake of speculation about the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate for the next general election.

