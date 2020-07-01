Salleh Said in bid to rejoin Umno

KOTA KINABALU: Former Umno treasurer Salleh Said Keruak today confirmed his application to rejoin the party.

He said the application was made on May 26 through Sabah Umno chief and liaison committee chairman Bung Moktar Radin.

Salleh, the former Sabah chief minister, said he made the application after reviewing his previous decisions including joining several Sabah Umno division leaders in leaving the party en-bloc in protest on Dec 12, 2018, which he now considered a mistake.

“I now leave it to Umno, particularly the president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), the Supreme Council and Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin to consider my application.

“I intend to strive with Umno to pursue the agenda to further develop our beloved country,” he wrote in a blog post today.

Yesterday, Bung Moktar was reported as saying that Sabah Umno had received an application from Salleh to rejoin the party, and that the application had been forwarded to the Umno Supreme Council for consideration.

In an earlier posting, Salleh said he had cancelled his application to join PKR in April after taking into consideration the political landscape.

Salleh, a former communications and multimedia minister, applied to join PKR in October last year after leaving Umno in December 2018.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



