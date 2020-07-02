Ariff should stay, says PH on move to replace speaker

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan is against a motion to remove Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and one of his deputies, Nga Kor Ming, following a motion by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to remove the duo.

In a joint statement, the three-party coalition came to Ariff and Nga’s defence, saying they had served well in their capacities.

It also credited Ariff for restoring the public’s trust in the Parliament.

“The speaker has proven that institutional reform efforts which started after the 14th general election have borne fruit and must be continued,” said a statement signed by DAP’s Loke Siew Fook, PKR’s Saifuddin Nasution and Amanah’s Dr Hatta Ramli.

Critics have questioned the move to replace the speaker, saying it could be an attempt to prevent any motion unfavourable to the government.

They also said that while it is within the prime minister’s constitutional right to remove the speaker, there must be a legitimate reason to do so.

