BSH recipients allowed to claim up to RM1,000 in funeral expenses

KOTA KINABALU: Recipients of the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) aid can get assistance for funeral expenses of up to RM1,000, says Deputy Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Bakri.

He said claims could be made at the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) office.

Rahim also said BSH recipients are automatically eligible for the national health insurance scheme, MySalam, which covers expenses for multiple critical diseases.

“The benefits include RM8,000 which will be paid to those who have been diagnosed by a hospital or certified medical centre with (any of) 45 critical diseases.“

“They will also get hospitalisation benefits of RM50 a day for upwards of 14 days, which will reduce their financial burden in times of illness,” he said in a statement here today.

Rahim said interested BSH recipients in rural and interior areas, specifically in Sabah and Sarawak, should get information on the various benefits from the federal government.

He said there were many residents in these areas who had not received the BSH aid, especially those who do not have bank accounts.

He urged the finance ministry to use new methods of delivering the cash aid to residents in these areas, and the Treasury Department and LHDN to organise meet-the-people programmes.

This includes increasing the number of Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) ATM kiosks and appointing Pos Malaysia Bhd as BSN agents for the benefit of rural folks, he said.

