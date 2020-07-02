Come visit Sabah again, tourism agency says with launch of digital campaign

KOTA KINABALU: After spending months suffering the ravaging effects of Covid-19, local tourism players have been given a boost with the launch of a digital campaign to encourage domestic travel by the leading tourism agency in Sabah.

The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) yesterday kickstarted the #BahMariLah programme, which will run until Aug 31.

Anyone who purchases a package from the dedicated campaign website (www.sabahtourism.com/deals/) will be eligible for a lucky draw entry, with 20 lucky winners rewarded with a top-up of another local travel package.

STB general manager Noredah Othman hoped people would take the opportunity to explore more of Sabah during this period.

“The main objective of this campaign is to inform the public at large that we are ready and would like to welcome back all visitors,” Noredah said when contacted.

She said as the country was into the recovery movement control order (RMCO) now, the tourism industry was providing travel promotions at good rates.

“Kinabatangan is a great destination for a family getaway and to expose children to the nature and wildlife that we have, while Semporna is famous for its idyllic islands surrounding its waters.

“Places such as Tenom and Keningau, known for their agritourism and exotic culture, would be a great weekend excursion, or one could head to Kudat for beautiful beaches.

“There are a lot of activities and offerings available in Sabah,” she said.

Noredah said the campaign would also enable STB to gauge the people’s willingness to travel following the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement restrictions.

“This would be a good opportunity to analyse and evaluate the receptiveness of the market in terms of travel. This is the benefit of running digital campaigns,” she said.

Asked if Sabah could reach the 4.18 million tourist arrival target this year, Noredah said: “The target will certainly not be achieved due to Covid-19 but now that travel is slowly resuming, we will continue to evaluate and adjust accordingly.”

She said besides tourism destinations, the STB had been helping local product makers, through its subsidiary, Sri Pelancongan Sabah, by sourcing all products directly from local crafters.

