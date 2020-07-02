Electricity bill discount period extended till December

KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic electricity users across Malaysia will continue to enjoy discounts of up to 50% on their bills till Dec 31, 2020, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah announced in a statement today.

It is an extension to the previously announced April 1 to Sept 30 discount period unveiled by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 27 as part of the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package.

“The extension also applies to the 601-900kWh (per month) energy usage and 10% discount under the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik (BPE), which was announced on June 20,” he said.

The extension will benefit 7.66 million users in Peninsular Malaysia, while the 2% discount for users in East Malaysia will benefit around 520,000 users in Sabah and 580,000 in Sarawak.

Shamsul said in Peninsular Malaysia, the extra three months’ of discounts, amounting to about RM392 million, will be funded by Kumpulan Wang Industri Elektrik (KWIE), while the finance ministry has allocated about RM6 million for the discounts to be enjoyed by domestic users in East Malaysia.

