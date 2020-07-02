MACC set to meet Penang govt leaders tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy is expected to meet Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at his office at Komtar at 9.30am tomorrow.

He, however, did not divulge details of the meeting.

He said the MACC would also meet Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Deputy Chief Minister I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari tomorrow.

“Previously, I was called by MACC to give a statement to assist in investigations into the undersea tunnel project in 2018, but it was halted.

“However, the new government wants to look into it again,” he told a press conference to announce the hosting of the 2020 online Penang Education and TVET Expo today.

Ramasamy said if the meeting had anything to do with the alleged corruption in the mega undersea tunnel project, he would give his full cooperation.

Chow had previously admitted that the state government had received a letter from MACC to interview several state executive councillors and leaders with regard to the undersea tunnel project.

A former Penang Port Commission chairman was remanded for four days from yesterday to assist in investigations into alleged corruption in the mega undersea tunnel project in the state costing RM6.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Ramasamy said 25 institutions of higher learning and five TVET institutions would take part in the expo, to be held from July 10-12 from 10am to 6pm.

Students interested in taking part can register at https://penangonlineeducationfair.com or call 012-4224004 or email [email protected] for more information.

