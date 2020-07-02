MM2H matters to be transferred to immigration department

PETALING JAYA: Beginning July 6, the immigration department will handle all matters related to the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme which allows foreigners to stay in the country for a period of 10 years.

In a statement last night, immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said all parties with MM2H matters to attend to would need to go to the immigration department headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Only applications (for visa holders) to return to Malaysia will still go through the tourism, arts and culture ministry.”

This follows a report that the MM2H centre in the tourism ministry had been closed “until further notice”, amid talk that 90% of applications for the programme had been rejected.

Andrew Davison, the CEO of The Expat Group, an approved agent of the MM2H programme, told FMT the closure appeared to stem from a “major disagreement between the immigration and tourism ministries about the programme itself”.

Khairul, in his statement, said the immigration department headquarters would fully utilise e-payments through credit and debit cards for transactions.

He said all parties would have to make appointments online through http://sto.imi.gov.my before going to the immigration headquarters.

“We advise the public to visit our official website and Facebook page for more information, or to call 03-88801555 for enquiries.”

Last year, it was reported that the programme brought in RM40.6 billion in total revenue from the time it was introduced in 2002 until 2018.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



