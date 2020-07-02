Perak free of active Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Perak is now a Covid-19 green zone, with no active cases in any of its districts.

Today’s health ministry infographic shows that Kinta, the last yellow zone in the state, is now classified as a green zone as there were no active cases there.

The other green states are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Melaka, meanwhile, has only one active case.

Negeri Sembilan still records the highest number of active cases with 31, followed by Kuala Lumpur (14) and Selangor (13).

To date, a total of 8,643 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country. Some 8,437 people have recovered while 85 are still being treated.

The death toll has remained unchanged at 121.

