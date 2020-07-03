Businessmen with employment visas allowed entry

PUTRAJAYA: Businessmen with Employment Pass 1 (EP1) visas will be allowed into the country but they must undergo swab tests and the mandatory 14-day isolation.

Health ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Immigration Department had allowed those with EP1 to enter Malaysia but they must follow the SOPs.

Entry of foreign students is still being considered and they are still not allowed in yet, Noor Hisham said.

“We need to review entry requirements for these foreign students. The conditions could also be the same, with swab tests and 14 days’ isolation,” he said during a press conference here.

He was asked on reports that Sabah was opening its doors again to foreign workers from China to jump-start the construction industry in the state. Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal had said the state was opening its air, land and sea borders to these Chinese nationals.

Earler today, Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Sabah government’s decision to allow workers from China back into the state was never discussed with Putrajaya.

Ismail, who is also defence minister, had said that at the federal government level, borders remained shut for foreigners.

Noor Hisham added that patients seeking treatment in Malaysia must also undergo swab tests and their results must be negative.

“The private hospitals accepting them must also agree to treat them first,” he added.

