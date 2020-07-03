Ex-contractor claims trial to 64 charges of rape, unnatural sex

SEREMBAN: A former contractor was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 64 counts of rape, performing unnatural sex, causing hurt, confining his alleged victim and being possessing obscene videos and nude photographs of the woman in May and June.

Mohd Tahir Ayub, 58, claimed trial to all the charges after they were read out before judge Diana Md Razali.

Tahir was charged with 11 counts of raping a 37-year-old woman at a house in Kampung Haji Sulaiman, Panchang, Rembau from June 4 to 18.

The charges, framed under Section 375 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 376 (1) of the same code, provide for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

He was also charged with 48 counts of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on the victim between May 28 and June 18, and if convicted, he faces a prison term of between five and 20 years and whipping as provided for under Section 377C of the Penal Code.

He was also charged with five counts of causing injury and wrongfully confining the alleged victim for 12 days from May 28, as well as threatening to kill her and distributing videos and nude photographs of her.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur’atiqah Sapari prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Muhamad Imran Mohamad Farok.

The judge allowed bail of RM306,000 for all the charges in one surety and ordered the accused to report at a nearby police station on the 15th of every month, and surrender his passport to the court.

She fixed Aug 26 for mention.

In two separate Sessions courts, a road maintenance worker claimed trial to five charges of raping his underage stepsister between September 2018 and June 20 this year.

The 21-year-old accused is alleged to have committed the first offence on the girl in a house in Rembau when she was 14.

The charge under Section 375 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

The accused was allowed bail of RM32,000 for all the charges and ordered not to harass the alleged victim and to report to a nearby police station on the 15th of every month.

The courts fixed Aug 11 for mention.

