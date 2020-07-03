Man gets a year’s jail, RM200,000 fine for having turtle eggs

KOTA KINABALU: Having 20 turtle eggs without a permit landed a local man one year in jail and a fine of RM200,000, or two years’ imprisonment, here today.

Alsirad Samad, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of having the eggs when he was arrested by wildlife authorities in a sting operation.

Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus handed down the sentence to Alsirad, who confessed to having the green turtle eggs, which is protected under the Wildlife Preservation Enactment 1997, without any permission.

The accused, who was not represented, had earlier pleaded for leniency from the court.

He was caught having the eggs at 11.15am last June 26. They were found inside his car parked behind the Survey Hypermarket in Putatan near here.

Prosecuting officer Abdul Karim Dakog, from the Wildlife Department, had asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence as it was a serious offence.

Karim said this would also educate the public on the gravity of the offence. The court ordered Alsirad to serve the jail sentence from the date he was detained.

The offence, under Section 41(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, provides for a fine of between RM50,000 and RM250,000 or a jail term of between a year and five years, or both, on conviction.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



