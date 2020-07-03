Nazrin’s sister denies she wasn’t close to her brother

SHAH ALAM: The elder sister of deceased Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan disagreed with a notion that she was not close to her younger sibling.

The 21st prosecution witness in the Nazrin murder case in the High Court here today, Che Elainee Che Hassan, 63, said although she rarely communicated with her brother via the WhatsApp app, this did not prove they were not close.

“I disagree that I am not close to Nazrin. Although I rarely communicate with him through WhatsApp, there were other forms of communication between myself and him. There were telephone calls, SMS and meet-ups.

“I communicated with him (Nazrin) not just through one number. There was also another number (belonging to Nazrin),” she said in response to DPP Siti Rohaida Che Hamid’s question about her relationship with Nazrin, before Justice Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

Earlier, Che Elainee explained that she had communicated with Nazrin via WhatsApp at least three times a month.

Che Elainee also told the court she disagreed with the opinion that another younger brother, Dr Malek Reedzwan, was not on good terms with Nazrin.

“Our relationship (with Nazrin) remained good until Nazrin’s death. Samirah (Nazrin’s wife) herself had witnessed that the relationship among us siblings was good,” she said.

On March 12, 2019, Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 44, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, were charged, along with Indonesian citizen Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The trial continues on Monday.

