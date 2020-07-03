New speaker candidate identified, not an MP, says GPS whip

KUALA LUMPUR: The candidate to be appointed as the new Dewan Rakyat speaker has been identified, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parliamentary chief whip Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah said the candidate, whom he did not name, is not an MP. When asked if the candidate is a Sarawakian, he just smiled.

“I’m not naming anyone, but what’s for sure is that the candidate is well qualified,” the works minister told reporters after presenting certificates to 39 contractors here today.

On Sunday, speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof confirmed that he had received a motion to terminate his services, and the services of Nga Kor Ming as a deputy speaker.

Fadillah said GPS would support whatever decision made by the Perikatan Nasional federal government and was confident that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had a good reason for moving the motion to remove Ariff and Nga.

“So, we will second the motion. The candidate has been identified and we will see what transpires in Parliament come July 13,” he said.

On the Sarawak state election, Fadillah said GPS was ready for it although Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg had yet to decide on the date.

“For us in Sarawak, we don’t work for elections, we work for the people and we are ready to face the state election at any time,” he said.

