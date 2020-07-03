Petrol prices drop 4 sen, diesel 2 sen

PETALING JAYA: Fuel prices will see a slight drop across the board, the finance ministry announced.

Retail prices for both RON97 and RON95 will drop by 4 sen and will sell at RM1.95 and RM1.65 per litre, respectively.

Diesel will drop by 2 sen, retailing at RM1.84 per litre.

The prices are effective from midnight to July 10.

The ministry said the price drop is due to changes in refined product prices, in line with the global crude oil prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are looked after,” it said.

