Al Jazeera to also be probed for defamation, improper use of network facilities

PETALING JAYA: Police will investigate Al Jazeera for defamation and improper use of network facilities apart from sedition over its report on undocumented migrants in the country during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed also said the satellite network’s reporters would be called to give a statement.

He described the report, which alleged racism and unfair treatment of illegal immigrants in Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19, as baseless and one-sided.

Huzir said no one would escape unpunished for trying to smear Malaysia’s image.

He said five police reports had been lodged against Al Jazeera so far.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said Al Jazeera would be investigated for sedition, among others.

Police yesterday said they had begun investigations into Al Jazeera after it broadcast a 25-minute report titled “Locked up in Malaysia’s Lockdown” on its 101 East programme last Friday.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob has demanded an apology from the network while Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said the allegations were baseless.

The Immigration Department is also looking for a Bangladesh national featured in the programme.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



