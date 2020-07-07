MACC arrests company division head over RM112,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained the head of the business division of a company for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe amounting to RM112,000.

An MACC source said the 49-year-old man was detained at 4pm today after he went to the Klang MACC office to give a statement.

“The suspect is alleged to have solicited for and received a bribe from a company as an ‘allowance’ for appointing it to carry out printing works between 2017 and 2018,” the source told Bernama.

Selangor MACC director Alias Salim confirmed the arrest. He said the suspect would be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand order

