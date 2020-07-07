Ousted Syed Saddiq to withdraw lawsuit against PPBM

PETALING JAYA: Former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has announced his decision to withdraw a lawsuit to challenge PPBM’s termination of his party membership.

This comes after a new youth chief was appointed to replace him.

“If (they) want to take the party, take lah. If you want to remove my membership number, remove it lah. I will not delay your efforts,” he said in a statement.

On June 6, it was reported that former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs, including Syed Saddiq, had filed a lawsuit to challenge PPBM’s termination of their memberships and to seek compensation.

Mahathir and the others affected want the court to declare that PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin is not the acting chairman of the party and that Hamzah Zainudin’s appointment as the party’s secretary-general is invalid.

This happened after PPBM split, with the majority of its MPs siding Muhyiddin and his decision to quit the Pakatan Harapan coalition and work with PAS and Umno in a new coalition called Perikatan Nasional.

Earlier today, PPBM, in a statement, announced the promotion of Aizad Roslan from vice-chief to the new chief of its youth wing Armada.

Saying he would “march forward”, Syed Saddiq, the former youth and sports minister, said he would create the space needed for nation building “as the rakyat must come first”.

“When my service in Armada is no longer needed, it’s time for me to leave,” he said, adding the relationships built in Armada would never end.

“Many opinions were shared on the best steps to take for the country’s future. However, if (the move) it is for the country and the young, I know that’s the step, I will take and choose. What say you?” he asked.

The 26-year-old further said he was humbled by the experience and knowledge gained during his days in the youth wing.

The Muar MP said the youth wing was not a political instrument but that it was part of his extended family. “Even though there were disagreements, I never once took it out of the meeting room. This was to protect the youth wing that we had built together.”

Most importantly, he said, political parties were vehicles to defend the rakyat and protect the country, adding that they were not tools for personal benefit.

