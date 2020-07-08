Amanah hits out at MACC after Mat Sabu’s pol-sec nabbed

PETALING JAYA: Amanah today hit out at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following the arrest of the political aide to its president Mohamad Sabu, saying anti-graft officers were “excessive” in raiding the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Amanah secretary-general Dr Hatta Ramli said MACC officers had failed to produce a warrant when they arrived at Wisma Amanah Negara early today.

He said the MACC raiding party also informed the security officers at the building that the warrant would be handed over to Mohd Azhar Che Mat Dali, who was taken in for remand.

Azhar, who was detained over an investigation related to a defence project worth RM56 million, has been remanded until July 13.

FMT earlier reported that MACC officers had confiscated cash from Azhar worth RM71,729 in various currencies, along with documents related to the project.

Hatta meanwhile questioned the need to arrest Azhar, saying there had not been any resistance to appear before MACC to assist in investigations.

“Amanah demands that MACC acts professionally in carrying out the investigation in accordance with the law and procedures,” he said, adding that the party was confident Azhar would give full cooperation to the authorities.

“MACC’s failure to carry out a fair and transparent investigation will give rise to the perception that it is politically motivated as well as affect its image,” Hatta added.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act.

It is believed that investigations will centre on allegations that the suspect had received millions of ringgit from a company, in exchange for helping to approve a defence contract through direct negotiations in August 2019.

