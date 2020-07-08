Azmin rubbishes talk of new party

KUALA LUMPUR: Mohamed Azmin Ali has rubbished talk about forming a new party which he is expected to lead, saying he had no knowledge of the matter.

“I don’t know anything about a new party. Who says there is a new party?” the senior minister told reporters after handing certificates for anti-corruption management here.

Last month, it was reported that the former PKR deputy president was to head a new multiracial party that would also see his allies join.

When asked to comment on the supposed delay by the Registrar of Societies in approving the new party, the Gombak MP said:

“It’s because I never sent it an application.”

Azmin was also evasive about his PPBM membership.

Last month, Azmin was reported to have said the party was still processing his membership.

He had reportedly said that PPBM is new and that there were “processes to be followed”.

When pressed about this, he said:

“That’s not true. That’s fake news.”

