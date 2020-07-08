Colleges, varsities to fully reopen by October

PUTRAJAYA: Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad has announced that institutions of higher learning will be allowed to fully operate from October this year.

At a press conference today, she said more college and university students will be allowed to return to their campuses this month onwards.

International students in all colleges and universities will be allowed back on campus, while 30% of local students in private institutions will also be allowed to return.

Public university students in courses that require clinical, practical, laboratory and workshop training or special equipment, as well as those sitting for professional exams, will also be allowed to return to their campuses.

Similarly, public university students without access to good internet connection or a conducive environment may return to campus.

Institutions will be given the flexibility to determine the learning model to be employed, including the option to continue online lessons.

Student activities will be allowed to be held although there will be a limit of 250 people, subject to the size of the location and social distancing.

International students seeking to enter the country to resume their studies are required to register with Education Malaysia Global Services to obtain approval from the Immigration Department.

They will also be screened for Covid-19 upon entry and required to undergo 14-day self-quarantine at their respective campuses.

Noraini urged learning institutions and students to prepare for full reopening in October, saying three months should be sufficient to make the appropriate preparations.

She said the ministry will continue to look into issues students may face concerning flights and accommodation, adding that they may also contact the student affairs department of their respective universities for additional help.

“The SOPs and guidelines will be updated from time to time, depending on the instructions of the authorities.

“The government’s decision to fully reopen institutions of higher learning by October was made to ensure that studies are not affected,” she said.

