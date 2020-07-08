Jamal moves to strike out Yeo’s suit over welfare aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos is seeking to strike out the RM5 million suit filed against him by former energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister Yeo Bee Yin over his claim in 2017 that she had abused funds from the Selangor state fund during her time as Damansara Utama assemblyman.

Yeo’s lawyer SN Nair told reporters outside the High Court here that the striking-out application was filed on June 25.

In it, he said, Jamal had argued that investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission were ongoing, and that Yeo’s lawsuit was premature pending the outcome.

“The High Court judge (Rozanna Ali Yusoff) ordered us to reply to his striking-out application by July 15,” he said, adding that this would be heard on July 23.

The court has also fixed Nov 9 to 13 to hear the suit, if the court throws out Jamal’s bid to strike it out.

The Bakri MP is seeking RM5 million in general damages as well as compensatory, aggravated and exemplary damages over Jamal’s claim that she abused funds from Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas).

Over the past three years, several attempts were made at a settlement but none were successful.

Meanwhile, Nair said another High Court had rejected Jamal’s bid to annul the suit filed against him by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok in January.

Kok filed the suit over Jamal’s allegations that she too had abused Yawas funds, saying his remarks had tarnished her reputation as a senior politician in DAP and painted her as a corrupt individual.

“He has filed an appeal against the striking-out dismissal,” Nair said, adding that the Court of Appeal would hear this on Nov 27.

Jamal, who is Sungai Besar Umno chief, had alleged that politicians from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor took funds meant for welfare aid from Yawas instead of disbursing the money to eligible recipients.

