3 men held, 47kg drugs seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking and police seized 47kg of drugs worth RM2 million in several raids around the capital on Friday and Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said all the local men were between the ages of 28 and 35.

He said the first arrest involved a 28-year-old man last Friday. He was arrested in a car near Jalan Ipoh here and police found drugs suspected of syabu weighing 500g.

“Following the investigation, the suspect took police to a condominium on Jalan Metro Perdana on the same day where police found 300g of syabu and RM1,300 cash.

“Later that day, we raided another condominium in Taman United and arrested a 35-year-old man at the door of the condominium lobby,” he told a news conference.

Mazlan said that during a search of the house, police found various drugs comprising syabu weighing 30.6kg; heroin (2.9kg); Erimin pills (50,000 pills estimated to weigh 14.4kg) and seized a vehicle and RM9,500 cash.

“The two suspects have no criminal record and were found negative for drugs,” he said, adding that the seized drugs could supply 81,300 addicts at a time.

Mazlan said on Monday, police arrested a 28-year-old man with a criminal record and seized RM394,000 cash at a condominium on Jalan Kuchai Maju.

On further inspection of the condominium unit, police found a safe and seized RM201,080 in cash; foreign currency worth RM19,987.93 as well as various jewellery worth RM284,505, he said, adding that the man tested positive for drugs.

“Investigations on all the suspects found they had been involved in trafficking syabu, heroin and Erimin pills.

“They are suspected of conducting sales online and distributing drugs through local courier services by using tea leaf packs to deceive the authorities,” he said.

Mazlan said the network had been active for the past three months and police are now searching for more individuals believed to be linked to the three men.

