Concern over 6,000 Malaysian students studying in US

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government is concerned about the fate of more than 6,000 Malaysian students pursuing studies at various institutions across the United States (US) following the recent US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announcement.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said the Malaysian embassy in Washington had released an advisory on July 7 urging Malaysian students to reach out directly to their respective universities as the status of their fall 2020 classes would be crucial in determining their immigration status.

On July 6, ICE announced an end to the temporary exemption for foreign students taking online classes for the fall 2020 semester.

“Given the importance of the United States as an education destination of choice, the government of Malaysia encourages the US authorities to reassess the need to end this temporary exemption, and find a feasible solution for our students to continue pursuing their studies online and remain in the US,” said Hishammuddin in a statement today.

Currently, the US hosts the third-largest population of Malaysian students studying abroad.

