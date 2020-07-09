Drive-in cinemas allowed subject to SOPs

PETALING JAYA: The government today said it has agreed to allow applications for drive-in cinemas on condition that certain SOPs are observed.

In a statement, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said these include a rule that cinema-goers remain in their vehicles with food sold online and picked up at drive-throughs.

“Rela members will have to be stationed (at the drive-in cinemas) to control the movement of cinema-goers,” he said, adding that the communications and multimedia ministry as well as local government ministry would fine-tune the SOPs for the reference of operators.

Cinemas, theatres and live event spaces have been allowed to open since July 1 albeit at enclosed malls and spaces with a maximum of 250 people allowed at a time subject to the size of the venue.

Ismail also said police arrested and fined 11 individuals for offences under the recovery movement control order yesterday.

He said 2,876 task force teams consisting of 13,545 personnel conducted checks at 3,804 supermarkets, 5,913 restaurants and 1,316 hawker stalls, 1,247 factories, 3,767 banks and 860 government offices throughout the country.

They also monitored 1,184 land transport terminals, 267 water transport terminals and 122 air transport terminals.

He said operations against illegal immigrants continued yesterday with police checking 39,407 vehicles at 66 roadblocks. Ten people were detained for immigration offences.

Meanwhile, 630 Malaysians arrived at KLIA and klia2 from Brunei, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Qatar, Singapore, Timor Leste and UAE yesterday. All but six were allowed home for mandatory quarantine.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



