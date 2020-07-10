13 new Covid-19 cases, 12 recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: Thirteen new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, including eight imported ones. The remaining five are local infections.

The new cases bring the total number of cases to 8,696.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 12 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,511, or 97.9% of total cases.

This leaves the number of active cases at 64.

Two patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with both requiring respiratory assistance.

No new deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 121.

