Cops receive 3 fresh complaints against activist

KUALA LUMPUR: Police said they have received fresh complaints from three individuals of alleged sexual harassment by a prominent Muslim activist who was accused of molesting a male trainee doctor in February.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said police at the Dang Wangi station in Kuala Lumpur nad taken the activist’s statement and were investigating.

“We will handle this immediately,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman.

A 27-year-old man had lodged a report some five months ago, accusing the activist of groping and kissing him.

The activist denied the allegations, saying he had been blackmailed by certain parties who wanted to take control of the NGO he founded.

“They gave me an ultimatum that I should step down or they would go to town with claims that I molested the trainee doctor,” he told FMT yesterday.

The activist also alleged that a former assistant he sued six years ago was the person behind the latest allegations of sexual assault against him.

