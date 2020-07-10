Covid-19 theme for Malaysia Day do in Sibu

KUCHING: Sarawak will host the Malaysia Day national celebration for the second consecutive year on Sept 16.

The celebration, themed “Malaysia Prihatin” to reflect the country’s battle against Covid-19, will take place in Sibu, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

However, unlike previous years, the event will not be held in an open area and will be confined to invited guests because of the pandemic.

Saifuddin unveiled the logo for the celebration here today. Also present was Sarawak Utilities Minister Stephen Rundi.

Rundi said the state had requested to host the celebration again this year. “We would like to thank the federal government for giving us the honour,” he said.

He said the event would probably be held at a hotel because of the need to control the crowd.

Rundi said Sibu was chosen as the venue because Kuching had hosted the event last year, and Miri would be staging the Sarawak Day celebration on July 22.

