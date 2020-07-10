Dr M thanks Najib for his birthday wishes

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today thanked Najib Razak, after his nemesis wished him well on his 95th birthday, in a rare gesture of goodwill shown by the two former prime ministers.

“I see even Datuk Seri Najib has penned (his birthday greetings) and I would like to say thank you to him and say thank you to everyone for these good wishes which are to me very important because I feel happy that I am still remembered by so many people,” he said in a short YouTube video.

Najib in his tweet this morning wished his former mentor, with whom he fell out over the 1MDB saga in 2015, “a long and blessed life filled with good health and peace”.

Mahathir, who has served twice as prime minister, said he also received well wishes from Russian president Vladimir Putin, among other foreign leaders.

In the YouTube video, Mahathir’s wife Dr Siti Hasmah Ali sang a rendition of Doris Day’s 1950s ballad, “If I Give My Heart To You”.

“Hi dear, this is Yang, wishing you a happy birthday on the 95th year of your life, and I pray that God will give you very good health and long life. Love you,” said Siti Hasmah.

