Ex-SRC CEO in Hong Kong but cops there uncooperative, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, the former SRC International CEO wanted by Malaysian authorities, has been identified to be in Hong Kong, according to Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said it had been difficult getting cooperation from the Hong Kong police recently.

“We used to be very close to Hong Kong authorities when it comes to cooperation about criminal cases.

“However, recently, it has been very difficult. We do not know why. With this case, they seem so ‘slow’.”

Hamid said police had written to Hong Kong authorities asking for their help in arresting Faisal.

“But the feedback we got from them was negative,” he said, adding that police there said the intelligence given to them was false.

He said Malaysian police had continued to send them new intelligence and leads, including information which indicated that his wife and children were also in Hong Kong.

Besides Nik Faisal, police have also identified the locations of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, and other wanted individuals.

“I know where they are but we cannot arrest them because of certain challenges. They can go back and forth from Cambodia, Thailand, Macau and Hong Kong,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on a different case, Hamid said Malaysian authorities still could not extradite Sirul Azhar Umar, who was convicted and sentenced to death for murdering Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu. He is now being detained in Australia.

“The matter of Sirul was raised during my meeting with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) this morning.

“There is no change in the status quo. They will not extradite anyone to a country where the death penalty can be carried out on the individual being extradited.”

