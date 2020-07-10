‘Exhausted’ Sabah federal minister Maximus Ongkili lands in hospital

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Minister Maximus Ongkili has been hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur due to exhaustion.

It was understood the Parti Bersatu Sabah president had planned to fly back to the state capital when he felt unwell yesterday.

“So he went to the hospital for a normal check-up but his blood pressure was quite high. So, he was advised to rest,” said Ongkili’s press secretary, Sandra Sokial.

“With the Parliament sitting approaching, he had back-to-back meetings and was supposed to go to another meeting before catching his flight.

“He is being closely monitored but he is okay. In fact, he is in high spirits and can’t wait to go back to work.”

It is not immediately known how long the Kota Marudu MP will be at the hospital.

