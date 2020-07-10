Petrol to go up by 7 sen, diesel 3 sen

PETALING JAYA: Fuel prices will see a slight increase across the board from midnight, the finance ministry announced.

Retail prices for both RON97 and RON95 will increase by 7 sen and will sell at RM2.02 and RM1.72 per litre respectively.

Diesel will increase by 3 sen, retailing at RM1.87 per litre.

The prices are effective from midnight until July 17.

The ministry said the price increase is due to changes in refined product prices, in line with current crude oil prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people,” it said.

