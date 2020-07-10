Rosmah’s push for Sri Ram’s licence a delay tactic, says prosecution

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case says the application to compel Gopal Sri Ram to produce his licence to prosecute was filed in a bid to delay her trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yin Tinn, who filed a counter-affidavit to oppose the move, said the application was misconceived as there was no power allowing the High Court to make such an order.

“This application was filed with the purpose of delaying the ongoing proceeding.

“There is no reason for the trial to be halted pending the disposal of this application,” he said in the affidavit sighted by FMT.

He also said the application was an abuse of court process and made in bad faith with the collateral purpose of obstructing and delaying the trial.

“There are no special circumstances exhibited by the accused (Rosmah) which warrant a stay of this proceeding,” he said in the affidavit filed at the High Court registry this morning, adding that the application must be dismissed.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, filed the motion and affidavit on Wednesday in support of her application to have Sri Ram produce his special licence before trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

She also sought for her trial, scheduled to resume on Monday, to be halted pending the result of her application.

Rosmah is charged with soliciting RM187.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director and majority shareholder Saidi Abang Samsudin as an inducement to help the company secure a solar hybrid project for 369 schools in Sarawak.

She is also accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Saidi between 2016 and 2017.

Sri Ram, a former Federal Court judge, was appointed as prosecutor on Aug 31, 2018 to oversee investigations and lead the prosecution team in 1MDB trials involving Najib and others.

He was also tasked with conducting Rosmah’s trial.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



