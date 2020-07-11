100 Port Dickson PKR Youth members say they now support PN

PORT DICKSON: Nearly 100 Port Dickson PKR Youth members, including its permanent chairman, secretary and all 15 committee members, today announced they were quitting the party.

Permanent chairman Amirudin Abdul Wahab said the move was taken as the group was disappointed with the party’s narrow political goals.

“The party is willing to sack or suspend loyal and dedicated party members over small matters, just because they have differing points of view.”

He said members were supposed to go along with the party’s “obsession” to make Anwar Ibrahim the next prime minister and those who disagree would be sacked.

“The reform agenda and championing of the people’s problems are topics which are getting less attention. Instead labelling and attacking one another is the topic of discussion, just because some have different views on the issue about Anwar becoming PM,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the current Port Dickson branch PKR Youth leadership had been kept hanging after its chief, Mohd Nazir Hamed, got a no-confidence vote at the 2019 annual general meeting while his deputy, Muhammad Affandi Abd Malik, and vice-chief Ammar Abd Rashid were suspended last month.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the group now fully supported the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

